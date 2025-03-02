Vietnam to grant Starlink license for satellite internet service

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh has instructed the government to swiftly grant a license to Elon Musk's Starlink company to provide satellite internet services in the country as part of a pilot program, Azernews reports, citing the Reuters.

Vietnam is looking to avoid potential US tariffs on its rapidly growing exports. Last year, the country achieved its highest-ever trade surplus with the US, making it vulnerable to possible retaliation from the US, as announced by President Donald Trump.

The government confirmed that the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to immediately issue a license for Starlink’s experimental internet services. The decision follows discussions between China and American companies in the capital.

In February, the Vietnamese parliament approved a temporary scheme to allow satellite internet providers to operate in the country. However, these companies will retain full control over their local subsidiaries, as per Musk's stipulation.

China has reassured the business community, noting that Vietnam is taking steps to restore its trade surplus balance, including potential imports of aircraft, weapons, LNG, agricultural goods, and pharmaceuticals.