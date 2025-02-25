Bangladesh and Pakistan resume trade after 54 years

By Alimat Aliyeva

Bangladesh and Pakistan have resumed their bilateral trade relations, which were interrupted in 1971 following the declaration of Bangladesh’s independence, Azernews reports.

The first ship, carrying 25,000 tons of rice, departed from the Pakistani port of Qasim bound for Bangladesh, after Dhaka and Islamabad signed an agreement in February for the supply of 50,000 tons of rice through the Pakistan Trade Corporation. The second batch of rice is scheduled to be delivered to Bangladesh in early March. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan hailed the launch of rice exports as a positive step towards strengthening economic cooperation and revitalizing trade ties between the two countries.

Historically, Bangladesh was part of Pakistan as its Eastern Province until March 1971. Following the victory in the national liberation war, supported by Indian troops, Bangladesh declared its independence on March 26, 1971. With independence, Bangladesh shifted its foreign policy focus toward India, severing trade relations with Pakistan.

The resumption of trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan marks a significant development, considering the complex historical context between the two countries. It reflects a potential shift in regional dynamics and an effort to rebuild ties after decades of strained relations. The trade deal, particularly the rice export agreement, could open the door for further collaboration in areas like agriculture, textiles, and energy, where both countries have strong sectors. The renewal of economic cooperation may also be seen as a strategic move, given the geopolitical significance of both countries in South Asia. As trade resumes, it will be interesting to see if it leads to further normalization of relations or if underlying political and historical tensions will affect future agreements.