Energy-saving programs to be implemented in schools in Uzbekistan

In educational institutions of Uzbekistan, students will be taught the basics of energy conservation, Azernews reports UZ DAILY.

This was announced by the Minister of Preschool and School Education, Hilola Umarova, in an interview with the television channel "Uzbekistan 24."

The initiative aims to instill in the younger generation a culture of rational energy resource consumption. Examples of natural resource conservation will be included in the school curriculum, particularly in the subjects "Education," "Geography," and "Physics."

Umarova stated that brochures with practical energy-saving recommendations have been developed in collaboration with the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation.

These materials have been adapted based on Japanese experience.

Earlier, on February 19, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals aimed at enhancing energy efficiency.