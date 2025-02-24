South Africa faces its largest power outages

The South African company Eskom has activated stage 6 - the highest stage of controlled power outages, Azernews reports.

This was stated in a press release by the energy company following the shutdown of several power units at the Camden power station.

On February 22, Eskom implemented stage 3 of the power cuts, effectively disconnecting 3000 megawatts from the national grid.

Regular breakdowns at Eskom's aging coal power plants, which provide the majority of electricity in Africa's most industrialized economy, often lead to load shedding - a staged system where 1000 MW is disconnected in the first stage, with the sixth stage being the most extensive implemented to date.