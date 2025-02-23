Pentagon Chief Pit Hagset has relieved Lisa Franketti, the Chief of Staff of the United States Navy, from her duties. This announcement was made through an official statement released on the U.S. Department of Defense's website, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Lisa Franketti made history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Navy. In the statement, Hagset expressed gratitude for Franketti’s service during her tenure and acknowledged her for building a remarkable military career.

The statement also mentioned that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Lieutenant General Den Rezin Keyne as the new Chief of the U.S. Military Staff. Keyne currently serves as the military advisor to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.