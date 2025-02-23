Bosnian leader thanks Türkiye for support of territorial integrity

Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidency, thanked Türkiye on Friday for backing Bosnia and Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Becirovic, speaking via his social media account, said he received Türkiye's Chief Advisor Sabri Demiri in Sarajevo where the two discussed developments in Bosnia and the surrounding region.

Demiri conveyed greetings from Erdogan, saying, “Demiri delivered the message that President Erdogan and Türkiye strongly support the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He also emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina can continue to rely on the strong support of friendly Türkiye in the future.”

He said issues such as strengthening relations in political, economic and other fields were also discussed.

“By recalling the friendly discussion I had with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, I drew attention to the seriousness of the current situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and especially to the fact that the RS administration (Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in the country) is threatening peace and security in the region,” added Becirovic???????.