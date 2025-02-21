China launches probe into space to deliver samples from near-Earth asteroid

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is preparing to launch the Tianwen-2 space probe into orbit in the first half of this year to collect soil samples from the near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3. This announcement was made by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Azernews reports.

According to information shared by the corporation on its WeChat social media account, the probe was delivered to the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, located in southwestern Sichuan Province, on February 20. CASC confirmed that the launch pad is in good condition, and preparations are proceeding according to schedule.

In addition to its primary mission, China plans to use the Tianwen-2 probe to explore a comet codenamed 311P, which orbits in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The goal of this mission is to gather valuable data on the composition, structure, and evolution of small celestial bodies, which will enhance our understanding of the early solar system.

China is rapidly advancing its national space program, focusing on meteorological, telecommunications, and navigation satellites, as well as technologies for lunar exploration. With strong government backing, Chinese scientists are also working on ambitious projects to explore asteroids and Mars. Notably, China has already established its own space station, the Tiangong, which serves as a platform for both domestic and international cooperation in space exploration. In 2024, China successfully conducted 68 space launches, further solidifying its position as a major player in the global space industry.

China's growing space capabilities are not only a testament to its technological advancements but also reflect its long-term aspirations to lead in space exploration. With ongoing projects like Tianwen-2 and the Tiangong space station, China's space ambitions show no sign of slowing down.