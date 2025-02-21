China develops world's most powerful military satellite tracking camera

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese scientists have developed the world’s most powerful laser-based camera, a breakthrough that could enable China to monitor foreign military satellites.

The innovation was created by specialists at the Institute of Aerospace Information Research, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. During tests conducted at Qinghai Lake (Kukunor), several images were captured with millimeter-level accuracy from over 100 km away, a feat previously thought to be impossible.

The device combines a 103-watt wide-range laser with a real-time digital data processing system. It is capable of detecting details as small as 1.7 mm and determining the distance to objects with an accuracy of 15.6 mm.

The level of detail achieved is approximately 100 times greater than that of leading cameras and telescopes that rely on traditional lenses, the publication notes.

"It's not just about spotting satellites in orbit; it's also about reading their serial numbers," one expert told SCMP. In the future, such a device could be placed in space, potentially allowing it to distinguish small details, including human faces, from low-Earth orbit.

This technological breakthrough could revolutionize satellite surveillance and raise the stakes in the rapidly advancing field of space-based military technology. The ability to observe and identify satellites with such precision offers significant strategic advantages, which could reshape international space security.