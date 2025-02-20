Turkiye strengthens energy role with Turkmen gas agreement

By News Center

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced last week that Turkiye and Turkmenistan had signed a historic agreement for the supply of Turkmen gas, with gas flows expected to begin on March 1. Experts suggest that this agreement will solidify Turkiye’s role as a critical player in energy trade and provide Turkmenistan with increased export opportunities to Europe.

As part of the cooperation between Turkiye and Turkmenistan, 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas are expected to be delivered to Turkiye by the end of the year. Experts agree that the swap-based supply process will directly contribute to Turkiye's long-term energy supply strategy.

Rauf Mammadov, commenting on the deal, noted that the gas supply from Turkmenistan aligns with Turkiye’s goals of diversifying its energy sources and establishing itself as a central player in regional energy trade.

“This method not only strengthens Turkey’s energy supply security but also offers a cost-competitive, non-Russian supply option,” Mammadov explained.

He highlighted the strategic importance of this agreement, which not only strengthens Turkiye's energy security but also allows Turkmenistan to bypass Russia in its gas exports to the West.

“This development aligns with Europe's long-standing goals for energy diversification,” Mammadov added.

This agreement, Mammadov pointed out, will further reinforce Turkiye's ambition to become a regional energy hub, while also boosting economic cooperation within the Turkic world. He emphasized that the addition of a new supply source would increase market liquidity and improve price stability.

Furthermore, Mammadov stressed that, while the Trans-Caspian Pipeline (TCP) project had stalled due to diplomatic and logistical challenges, Turkiye has proactively engaged Iran as a transit country to secure uninterrupted gas flows from Turkmenistan.

Ilham Shaban also praised the deal, noting that the use of existing infrastructure to transport Turkmen gas without additional capital expenditures on infrastructure was a significant advantage.

“This is not only a major step in enhancing Turkiye's energy security, but it also serves as a key milestone in Turkiye’s strategic actions during the global energy crisis,” Shaban remarked.

Shaban also emphasized that the swap method enables Turkiye to bring an alternative gas supply online, which is of critical importance for the country’s energy security.

“By diversifying its supply sources, Turkiye is making a vital contribution to regional energy security,” he said.

The deal further opens the door to Europe, with Turkiye positioning itself as a key strategic energy supplier. Currently, Turkiye imports natural gas through pipelines from four countries and also imports LNG via terminals, strengthening its position as a key energy transit point.

Shaban outlined that Europe’s demand for energy would be a determining factor, but Turkiye is well-equipped to meet that demand. “With its strong infrastructure, developed pipelines, and strategic geographical location, Turkiye is increasingly becoming a key player in regional energy trade,” Shaban concluded.

The agreement with Turkmenistan is seen as another step in Turkiye’s broader strategy to become a central energy hub connecting resource-rich countries in the East with energy-hungry European markets.