United States reduce number of diplomats in China by 10 percent

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is reducing the number of staff at its diplomatic missions in China by 10 percent, Azernews reports.

Reports indicate that the cuts will affect both diplomats and local staff at the US Embassy in Beijing, as well as the consulates general in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang, and Wuhan, in addition to the mission in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Last week, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is preparing to reduce staff in an effort to reorganize the US diplomatic corps. This move is part of broader efforts by President Donald Trump and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to streamline government operations and reduce budget spending. The State Department has yet to comment on the matter.

It is important to note that the United States maintains one of the largest diplomatic missions in China. The Chinese Embassy in Beijing alone employs more than 1,300 people, making it one of the largest foreign embassies in the world.