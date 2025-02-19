Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II discovers in Egypt

By Alimat Aliyeva

The tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II has been discovered in Egypt, marking a significant archaeological breakthrough, Azernews reports.

This discovery reveals the last of the long-lost tombs of the Egyptian kings of the 18th Dynasty, who ruled from approximately 1550 BCE to 1292 BCE. Until now, it was believed that this tomb might have belonged to one of the wives of former pharaohs.

The tomb was uncovered by a joint Egyptian-British archaeological expedition in the Theban Mountain region, within the renowned Valley of the Kings. Archaeologists have also found ancient shipwrecks in the area, some of which bear inscriptions that link them to Pharaoh Thutmose II and his queen, Hatshepsut. These inscriptions are helping to confirm the royal connections of the tomb.

Thutmose II's reign was relatively short, lasting from around 1492 BCE to 1479 BCE. His wife, Hatshepsut, later became one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs. It is believed that Thutmose II's untimely death allowed Hatshepsut to rise to power, initially as regent for her young stepson Thutmose III, before she declared herself pharaoh and ruled for over two decades. This fascinating period of Egyptian history shows a rare example of a woman holding the highest office in the land, leaving behind monumental achievements, including the construction of her famous mortuary temple at Deir el-Bahari.

The discovery of the tomb sheds light on the early years of Hatshepsut's life and reign, offering a deeper understanding of the complex relationships and power dynamics of Egypt's royal family during the 18th Dynasty.