Kazakhstan send non-primary cargo to USA for 1st time

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan Railways ("Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" - KTZ) has shipped non-primary export cargo to the United States for the first time, Azernews reports.

"The implementation of this project opens up new prospects for Kazakhstan's exports and enhances the country's trade and logistics capabilities," the national company stated in a press release.

The export transportation route from Kazakhstan began in the city of Almaty. The cargo was then transported via rail to the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan), where it was loaded onto a ship and sent by sea to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan).

From there, the cargo was transferred to rail and shipped to the port of Poti (Georgia), where it was once again loaded onto a ship and transported by sea to its final destination, Houston, USA. The total duration of this multimodal transportation service from Kazakhstan to the USA was 68 days.

This milestone reflects Kazakhstan's growing capacity to diversify its export routes and access new markets, particularly in North America. The project also highlights Kazakhstan's strategic positioning as a transit hub connecting Central Asia to Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Moreover, the success of this shipment could pave the way for more extensive use of the international multimodal transportation network, leveraging the country’s rail and sea routes to expand trade with both the US and other global markets. With its continuous infrastructure improvements and investment in logistics, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a key player in the global supply chain, particularly in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

This also aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader economic strategy to reduce dependency on traditional trade routes and enhance its role in regional and global commerce. It will be interesting to see how these developments impact the country's relationships with its neighboring states and its trade partners in the coming years.