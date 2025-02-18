TOP best tourist cities in Asia in 2025

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first TOP 100 best cities in the Asia-Pacific region has been published. The rating can be a "hint" for tourists planning a trip this year.

Canadian consulting company Resonance, which annually presents the ranking of the best cities in the world (100 Best Cities In The World), has published the first regional report. The subject of the study, together with Ipsos, was the Asia-Pacific region (APR). During the survey of more than 7 thousand respondents, the first Asia-Pacific's Best Cities was compiled.

The study examined the cities of the Asia-Pacific region with a population of over 1 million people, which were ranked according to criteria such as "liveability" (the number of famous landmarks and architectural monuments, air quality, etc.), attractiveness (nightlife, shopping, reviews on Tripadvisor, the popularity of the city in Google Trends) and prosperity (availability Fortune 500 companies, GDP per capita, etc.).

According to the authors of the study, although planning a trip is often an emotional decision, the availability of serious data that supports ideas about where to go will help travelers decide on a destination in the Asia-Pacific countries.

"As the fastest-growing economic zone in the world, the Asia-Pacific region is home to cities that embody ambition, innovation, and sustainability. From bustling financial centers to serene cultural capitals, the TOP 100 best cities cover the urban evolution of the Asia-Pacific region with all the nuances appropriate to its diversity," Chris Fair, President and CEO of Resonance, commented on the results of the study.

So, Singapore became the first city in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the crown of the "most-most". He took first place in terms of a combination of factors, including the highest GDP per capita and second place in Google Trends, as well as high marks for shopping and food.

Tokyo takes the second place in Asia-Pacific's Best Cities. Known for its bright lights and hustle, the Japanese capital is changing the perception of the city with new projects and investments in public spaces, culture and tourism, according to Resonance.

Thanks to three K-K-pop, K-drama, K-beauty, South Korea has conquered the world. So it's no surprise that Seoul ranked third among the best cities in the Asia-Pacific region. Plus, the metropolis has world-class museums and many Fortune 500 companies, more green spaces, and even the revived Hangang River, which is worth waiting for.

Hong Kong, which, according to Resonance experts, continues to look ahead with ambitious projects that enrich its cultural scene and gastronomic traditions, was ranked fourth in the rating.

Beijing closes the TOP 5 best cities of the Asia-Pacific region in 2025. As noted in the study, the Chinese capital is undergoing a deep transformation, trying to combine rapid urbanization with a centuries-old history.

"The Chinese capital is a city where history is not just preserved - it is part of everyday life. You can start the morning by walking through the Forbidden City, have lunch at a restaurant serving hand-made noodles according to an ancient recipe that dates back several generations, and end the day at a hidden bar in Hutong, built during the Qing Dynasty," the report says.

According to the number of cities included in Asia-Pacific's Best Cities of 2025, China became the absolute winner: 33 Chinese cities are among the top hundred. India ranks second with 26 cities, while Japan ranks third with 9.