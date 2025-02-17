Zelenskyy rejects peace negotiations without Ukraine's involvement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he would not accept any peace agreement that did not include his country's participation in the negotiations. In an interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC, he firmly rejected the idea of a deal made without Ukraine's involvement, especially after reports that Russia and the U.S. might have separate discussions on the matter.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine requires security guarantees, insisting that mere promises are insufficient. He pointed to NATO membership as a potential guarantee, describing it as the most beneficial solution for all parties involved.

However, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated last week that Washington does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine as a realistic outcome in any negotiated agreement. This view is shared by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy also argued that without proper security guarantees, he did not believe an economic agreement would be effective, calling for fairness. He warned that allowing Russia access to Ukraine's extensive mineral resources would be risky, as rare earth minerals not only play a role in manufacturing phones and electric cars but could also be used to make missiles.