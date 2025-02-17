British University of Egypt hosts Culture Day with Azerbaijani participation

The British University of Egypt recently hosted a Culture Day, showcasing 20 countries with their own stands, Azernews reports.

The event began with a flag parade, followed by an exploration of the various country displays.

Azerbaijan's stand, organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy, featured publications about the country's history, culture, and Garabagh, along with national souvenirs and sweets.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy Azerbaijani sweets and take home souvenirs. The British University of Egypt, a prominent private institution, serves 12,000 students from Egypt and abroad. Last year, the university also hosted a concert to celebrate the Year of Shusha, supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy.