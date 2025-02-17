China urges Europe to uphold free trade and cooperation at Munich Security Conference

China hopes that Europe will uphold the principles of free cooperation and free trade while respecting China's concerns.

Azernews reports, Foreign Minister Wang Yi made these remarks during a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

'Trade conflicts are an issue in the process of China-Europe cooperation. China hopes that the EU will adhere to the principles of open cooperation, support free trade, progress alongside China, and address each other's reasonable concerns,' Wang Yi stated.

The two ministers also discussed several mutual interests, including the development of artificial intelligence, global cooperation, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Wang Yi reiterated China's stance and expressed hope for 'the continuous progress of peace negotiations based on the consensus of all parties and the establishment of a balanced, efficient, and sustainable security system in Europe.'