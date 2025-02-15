Sweden builds first gas station with staff designed exclusively for electric vehicles

By Alimat Aliyeva

Circle K, a major gas station chain, plans to open Sweden's first fully staffed electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Gothenburg, which will not offer gasoline or diesel fuel, Azernews reports.

The new station will feature 10 high-speed charging points, with a total capacity of 400 kW. This will allow electric vehicles to charge from 0 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. While waiting, drivers can relax and enjoy various amenities such as a shop, café, and recreational areas at the station. Circle K is focusing on high-quality service, creating an inviting space where drivers can refresh themselves while recharging their cars.

The company is also considering expanding this innovative format to other cities across Sweden as part of its ongoing efforts to support the transition to electric transport.

Competition in the charging station market is heating up, as fast-food chains like Max and McDonald's are also entering the sector, installing EV chargers at their locations. Despite this, Circle K remains confident in its advantages, offering more powerful chargers and a higher level of customer service than its competitors.

Currently, Circle K operates around 760 gas stations throughout Sweden and is making significant strides in the electrification of transport. By 2026, the company plans to increase its number of charging points to 1,000, having already expanded its network by over 200 percent in recent years.

The opening of the new charging station is scheduled for April this year and marks a key milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In addition, the station's design will emphasize environmental friendliness, with solar panels and sustainable building materials to help minimize the station's carbon footprint. This reflects Circle K's broader vision of contributing to Sweden’s ambitious goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.