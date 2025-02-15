TikTok mobile app returns to Apple and Google stores in USA

By Alimat Aliyeva

The TikTok mobile application, which allows users to create and view short videos, is once again available for download in the Apple and Google app stores in the United States, Azernews reports.

TikTok was temporarily removed from the App Store and Google Play on the night of January 19 due to the enforcement of a ban on its operations in the U.S. However, by midday on January 19, the app resumed working after former President Donald Trump promised to issue a decree postponing the ban following his inauguration on January 20. Despite this, TikTok remained unavailable for download from Apple and Google stores during this period.

According to Bloomberg, TikTok’s return to the app stores is connected to a letter from U.S. Department of Justice officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi. The letter reassured the company that the ban on the platform "will not take effect immediately," allowing TikTok to resume operations while awaiting further legal developments.

The situation highlights the ongoing debate over national security concerns related to TikTok's ownership by the Chinese company ByteDance. This episode is just one in a series of legal and political challenges faced by TikTok in the U.S., with discussions around the app's potential ban continuing to surface. The app’s continued availability in the U.S. underscores the complexity of balancing security concerns with the growing influence and popularity of social media platforms.