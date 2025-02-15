Foreign Ministers of China, South Korea and Japan hold meeting in Tokyo

By Alimat Aliyeva

The foreign ministers of China, South Korea, and Japan are scheduled to meet in Tokyo on March 22. The program for this event is currently in the final stages of approval, Azernews reports.

In addition to the foreign ministers’ meeting, a "Japan-China High-level Economic Dialogue" is also planned to take place in Tokyo, with the participation of foreign ministers as well as ministers responsible for economic affairs.

The last meeting between the foreign ministers of China, South Korea, and Japan occurred in November 2023 in the South Korean city of Busan. The upcoming visit will mark the first time since 2020 that China’s Foreign Minister will visit Japan. Recently, there have been indications of a thaw in relations between the two countries, with dialogue becoming increasingly active. This shift has been particularly evident since the November 2024 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at an international conference in Peru.

The planned meeting between the three foreign ministers signifies an ongoing effort to enhance regional cooperation, especially given the evolving geopolitical landscape in East Asia. A focus on economic collaboration, as seen with the upcoming dialogue, highlights the mutual recognition of the importance of strengthening economic ties. Moreover, these diplomatic engagements could pave the way for further cooperation on regional security, climate change, and trade, key issues that are likely to dominate the discussions.