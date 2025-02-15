TBMM passes key articles for Turkish Justice Academy reform

By News Centre

The TBMM General Assembly approved 7 more articles of the Turkish Justice Academy Law Proposal. According to the regulation, judges and prosecutors who have completed 8 years in the profession can be appointed as lecturers to the Academy by the Minister of Justice.

In the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, 7 more articles of the Turkish Justice Academy Law Proposal were accepted.

The details of the 7 accepted articles have also been announced.

According to the accepted articles; pre-service and in-service education and training programs will be organized within the scope of the annual training plan prepared in cooperation with the Ministry for assistant judges and prosecutors, and with the Council of Judges and Prosecutors for judges and prosecutors.

Judges and prosecutors who have completed 8 years will become academics

Judges and prosecutors who have completed 5 years of actual experience in the profession may be appointed or assigned to the Academy by the Minister of Justice in accordance with the provisions of the Judges and Prosecutors Law.

The appointment of personnel subject to the Civil Servants Law to the Academy for the first time or by transfer will be made by the President of the Academy.

Judges and prosecutors who have completed 8 years of actual experience in the profession may be appointed or assigned to the Academy by the Minister of Justice to serve as teaching staff.

Faculty members, lecturers and research assistants working in higher education institutions can be appointed as lecturers in the Academy.

The opinions of the high courts, law faculties and relevant institutions and organizations will be taken into account in the preparation of the annual education plan and education and training programs.

If necessary, education and training programs, seminars, symposiums, conferences and similar events can be organized in addition to the annual training plan.

In-service training programs may be organized for lawyers, notaries, public personnel working in the field of law and justice, and other persons deemed appropriate to benefit from education and training services, if requested by the relevant institutions and organizations. These programs will be carried out in cooperation with the relevant institutions and organizations.

In order to mutually share knowledge and experience, education and training programs may be organized for foreign members of the judiciary in cooperation with relevant public institutions and organizations, either at home or abroad.

The Academy will be able to organize specialization and certification programs for judges and prosecutors, and certification programs for lawyers, notaries, and other people working in the field of law and justice.

The income of the Academy will consist of Treasury aid from the general budget, aid, donations and bequests, fees received from education, training and other services, publication income, and income from movable and immovable properties belonging to the Academy.

Education and training programs for assistant judges and prosecutors and judges and prosecutors will be free of charge, while other Academy services will be subject to a fee. Boarding facilities will be established by the Academy.

The academy will be inspected by justice inspectors.

Following the acceptance of the first 17 articles of the proposal, the TBMM General Assembly was closed to reconvene on Thursday, February 13 at 14:00, in accordance with the decision taken.