Istanbul Airport witnesses growth in number of passenger & cargo traffic

In January 2025, Istanbul Airport saw a 7% increase in passenger arrivals compared to the same period in 2024, with a total of 6,434,570 passengers, according to information provided by Turkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to TurkicWorld.

The Ministry's data reveals that domestic passenger traffic slightly decreased by 0.1% compared to January 2024, amounting to 1,233,651 passengers. Conversely, international passenger traffic rose by 9%, reaching 5,200,919 passengers.

Cargo operations at Istanbul Airport also saw an uptick. In January 2025, the airport handled 265,591 tons of cargo, a 6% increase compared to the same month in 2024. Notably, domestic cargo transport increased by 10% to 15,270 tons, while international cargo transport rose by 6% to 250,321 tons.

Flight operations from the airport increased by 5%, totaling 42,921 flights in January 2025. Domestic flights saw a 1% increase, reaching 9,003, while international flights grew by 6%, totaling 33,918.

Across all Turkish airports, passenger traffic in January 2025 amounted to 16,218,243 passengers, with cargo traffic at 365,389 tons. For context, in 2024, Turkish airports collectively handled 220,987,163 passengers and 4,941,729 tons of cargo.