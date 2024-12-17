Israel closes its embassy withdrawing diplomatic corps from Ireland

Israel says it will close its embassy in Dublin, blaming "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government." Ireland has been critical of Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement on Sunday that the country's Dublin embassy would be closed, citing the "actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel."

Ireland has also been among the foremost European critics of Israel's response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that sparked the country's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Recall that the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel erupted on October 7, 2023. As a result, Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed almost 45,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, and caused widespread destruction across the besieged territory.