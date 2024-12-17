President-elect Kavelashvili says EU accession makes no sense for Georgia by abandoning its values

"It makes no sense for Georgia to join any organization while abandoning its values ??and traditions."

Azernews reports that this was stated by the President-elect of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, in an interview with Imedi TV channel.

According to him, the Georgian authorities are open to discussions on any issue, but there is no reciprocal desire from the West to hold discussions, only criticism.

"If we didn't have our values ??and character, our culture, our language, our beliefs, our homeland defense, what would be the point of joining any organization? We want to be a member of the European Union as we are, we are not giving up on integration."

Mikheil Kavelashvili also assessed the conflict between the country's current President Salome Zurabishvili and the government. He noted that if Zurabishvili did not agree with the government's policies, she should have resigned.