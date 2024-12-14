China is ready to support Kazakhstan in implementation of nuclear power plant construction project

By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Republic of China has expressed its readiness to support Kazakhstan in the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP), Azernews reports.

This development was announced during the working visit of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev, to China. The visit took place from December 10 to 13, during which Satkaliyev held talks with the leadership of the State Administration for Energy and the Atomic Energy Agency of China.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, oil and gas, electric power, and renewable energy sources. The two countries explored avenues for collaboration to strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy sector, including the potential construction of a nuclear power plant.

Earlier, on October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan held a national referendum in which the majority of citizens supported the idea of building a nuclear power plant, reflecting growing interest in diversifying the country’s energy resources.

This partnership with China marks a significant step for Kazakhstan as it seeks to develop its nuclear energy infrastructure. Given China’s advanced technology in nuclear power, the collaboration could greatly enhance Kazakhstan's energy capacity and contribute to its long-term energy security.