Mikhail Shatsky, Deputy General Designer and Head of the Software Department at the Mars Design Bureau, was reportedly found dead in Moscow.

Shatsky was involved in upgrading the X-59 missiles to the advanced X-69 level, missiles frequently used by Russian forces in their attacks on Ukraine, according to RBC-Ukraine.

The incident was first reported by Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov, who attributed the operation to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. Nevzorov stated:

"Today, the GUR forces in Moscow eliminated a particularly harmful criminal – Deputy General Designer, Head of the Software Department of the Mars Design Bureau Mikhail Shatsky."

The operation was later confirmed by sources within Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The Mars Design Bureau, where Shatsky worked, focuses on control systems for missiles and spacecraft, including onboard systems for Raduga cruise missiles. These systems are integral to Russia's defense production, particularly for missiles developed by Raduga, which specializes in advanced cruise missile technologies.

Additionally, Shatsky was involved in applying neural network theories to enhance the reliability of onboard control systems for spacecraft.

This development adds to the series of high-profile operations reportedly conducted by Ukrainian intelligence amid the ongoing conflict.