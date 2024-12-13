NASA announces the postponement of Cargo Dragon undocking from the ISS

By Alimat Aliyeva

The undocking of SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed once again and is now scheduled to take place no earlier than December 14, according to NASA, Azernews reports.

"The mission leaders decided to delay the planned return of the Dragon spacecraft on December 12 due to adverse weather conditions in the area where it was set to splash down off the coast of Florida. NASA and SpaceX now expect the undocking opportunity to arise on December 14," the agency stated on its website.

Originally, Cargo Dragon was slated to undock from the ISS on December 5, but its return has been delayed multiple times since then. Astronauts had already loaded freezers with the results of scientific experiments and laboratory equipment onto the spacecraft, as previously reported by NASA.

This delay highlights the challenges space missions often face due to unpredictable weather conditions. The successful recovery of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft is essential not only for the return of scientific data but also for assessing the spacecraft's performance after its mission. The spacecraft carries crucial samples, experiments, and hardware, including valuable data from ongoing experiments aboard the ISS.

NASA and SpaceX are working diligently to ensure a safe undocking and return process, as the space station's missions continue to evolve with increasing scientific cooperation and technological advancements. The next steps include confirming favorable weather conditions and preparing for the final stages of the spacecraft's journey back to Earth.