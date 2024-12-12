Hieroglyph "gold" chosen as symbol of 2024 in Japan

By Alimat Aliyeva

The hieroglyph "kin" ("gold") has been chosen as the symbol for the outgoing year 2024 in Japan, according to Azernews reports.

Solemn ceremony marking the occasion was held at the Buddhist "Temple of Pure Water" in the ancient capital of Japan, Kyoto.

The hieroglyph "gold" was selected as the symbol of the year through a nationwide survey. The choice was influenced by several factors, including the success of Japanese athletes at the Paris Olympics, as well as a large-scale scandal involving financial reporting violations within the Liberal Democratic Party. Additionally, the inclusion of the gold and silver mines on Japan’s Sado Island in the UNESCO World Heritage list also played a role.

In accordance with tradition, the symbol of the year was inscribed on a sheet of rice paper measuring 130 by 150 centimeters by the abbot of the temple, Monk Seihan Mori. The practice of selecting the symbol has been a tradition since 1995, and this marks the 30th such ceremony. More than 221,000 people participated in the national voting, with 5.47% of voters selecting the hieroglyph "gold."