Saudi Arabia creates alternative to cola

By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new alternative to traditional carbonated drinks — Milaf Cola, which is sugar-free. This product is designed to support the growing food production sector in the country and expand the range of local and export products, Azernews reports.

The drink was launched by Thurath Al Madina, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The company noted that Milaf Cola will be part of a broader strategy to diversify date-based products for both domestic and international markets.

Bandar Al Qahtani, CEO of Thurath Al Madina, emphasized the importance of enhancing the value of Saudi dates and creating international demand for high-quality, healthy products. He also mentioned plans for future collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources, and Agriculture to promote dates as a highly nutritious product in global markets.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources, and Agriculture, Saudi Arabia produces more than 1.6 million tons of dates annually, surpassing domestic consumption. This growth is driven by the expansion of palm tree cultivation, which now covers 165,000 hectares.

Milaf Cola aims to be not just a refreshing beverage, but also a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop its agricultural economy and popularize dates as a healthy, nutritious product worldwide. By offering a sugar-free alternative, Milaf Cola aligns with global trends toward healthier beverage options, while showcasing the versatility of dates in food and drink production.

The launch of Milaf Cola is expected to make a significant impact in both the local market and the international scene, as Saudi Arabia positions itself as a growing player in the global food industry.