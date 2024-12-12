Japan and Mongolia signs an agreement on the transfer of defense technologies

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan and Mongolia have signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technologies, Azernews reports.

The agreement was signed by Japanese Ambassador to Ulaanbaatar Masaru Igawahara and Mongolian Defense Minister Sandagiin Byambatsogt.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the agreement will facilitate the transfer of defense equipment and technologies for joint projects, including those aimed at promoting peace and stability on the international stage. It will also ensure strict control over the transfer of defense equipment and technologies to third parties, preventing any misuse.

This agreement marks a significant step toward strengthening defense cooperation between Tokyo and Ulaanbaatar. It will not only foster closer ties in defense technology but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of Japan's defense industrial base, thereby bolstering Japan’s security. The partnership also underscores Japan's ongoing efforts to expand its role in international security, while balancing its historical pacifist stance with strategic defense collaborations.

In a broader context, the agreement between Japan and Mongolia could pave the way for other countries in the Asia-Pacific region to explore similar defense partnerships. With increasing geopolitical challenges, such alliances are likely to play a key role in regional stability and security.