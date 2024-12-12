Key export figures revealed for Istanbul and other provinces

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced export data by province for November.

The Ministry noted that Istanbul became the province with the highest exports in November with $5.4bln. The city's exports decreased by 12.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

Istanbul was followed by Kocaeli with $2.5bln and a decrease of 2.7 percent, and Izmir with $2bln and a decrease of 13.7 percent.

The precious and semi-precious stones item ranked first in Istanbul's exports with $957mln. This item was followed by knitted clothing and accessories with $538mln, and boilers and machines with $488mln.

In Kocaeli, motor land vehicles were the sector with the highest exports with $888mln. This item was followed by mineral fuels, mineral oils with $239mln, and electrical machinery and equipment and parts with $205mln.

Mineral fuels and mineral oils ranked first in Izmir's exports with $484mln. This item was followed by motor land vehicles with $178mln, and boilers and machinery with $164mln.

The USA ranked first in Istanbul's exports with $385mln. This country was followed by the United Arab Emirates with $382mln and the UK with $329mln.

Kocaeli made the most exports to England with $252mln. This country was followed by Germany with $170mln and Italy with $163mln.

The country to which Izmir exported the most was the USA with $180mln. This country was followed by Germany with $166mln and the Netherlands with $160mln.

While 30 provinces exported over $1bln in the January-November period, 59 provinces increased their exports.