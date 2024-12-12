Millions of videos on YouTube receive dubbing in foreign languages

By Alimat Aliyeva

Improving the large language models behind Gemini's AI assistant has already enabled Google to offer a limited number of video content creators the ability to automatically dub their videos in various languages. Now, access to this feature has been expanded to include creators of cognitive and educational content, Azernews reports.

YouTube has announced the expansion of automatic dubbing support to hundreds of thousands of educational channels. Content creators who run culinary blogs or share expertise in different fields can now benefit from automatic dubbing for their videos. In the future, the feature will also extend to channels focused on other types of content.

To use the new feature, video creators simply need to upload their original videos as usual. YouTube will automatically detect the video's original language and generate dubbed versions in multiple languages, provided the creator has selected the appropriate options in the upload interface. Currently, supported languages include English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Google has cautioned that Gemini's ability to replicate human speech in various languages is still evolving. While the assistant can produce voiceovers, it may still make grammatical, stylistic, and phonetic errors. Additionally, the tone of the speech may differ from the original speaker's voice. However, YouTube has promised that future updates will make the automatic dubbing more expressive, better capturing the emotional tone of the original content and even mirroring non-verbal elements like background sounds or the nuances of the original audio track.

This expansion opens up new opportunities for content creators to reach broader international audiences while reducing the barriers posed by language differences, making educational and cognitive content more accessible worldwide.