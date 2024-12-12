Hundreds of samples of dangerous virus disappear from laboratory in Australia

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hundreds of samples of dangerous viruses have gone missing from a laboratory in Australia, Azernews reports.

"323 vials containing dangerous viruses, including the Hendra virus and hantavirus, have been reported missing. It is unclear whether the infectious samples were stolen or destroyed," journalists reported.

The Australian government has instructed Queensland Health's Department of Public Health to investigate the incident, which has been described as a "major historical breach of biosafety protocols."

"The situation requires urgent action," officials in Queensland stressed. However, they added that the risk of spreading infections is low.

Dr. Sam Scarpino, director of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, who was contacted by journalists for an explanation, confirmed that some of the missing samples contain deadly viruses. However, he emphasized that most of these viruses are not transmitted from person to person, so the risk of an epidemic remains low.

According to Fox News, the laboratory where the samples disappeared provides "diagnostic services and conducts surveillance and research on medically important viruses and pathogens carried by mosquitoes and ticks."

This incident has raised concerns over biosafety protocols in laboratories handling dangerous pathogens. It also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by researchers and public health officials in securing sensitive materials and ensuring compliance with stringent safety measures.