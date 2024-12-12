Audi recalls more than 600 thousand cars

By Alimat Aliyeva

Audi is recalling 604,543 vehicles worldwide due to emissions issues, as part of two separate campaigns, Azernews reports.

The first and larger recall campaign involves 342,179 cars listed by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). This includes 128,959 A4, A6, and A8 models from the 2005-2010 production years, located in Germany.

According to KBA, the engine software in these vehicles will be updated to resolve issues with the emission control system.

The second recall campaign affects 262,264 vehicles, including A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, and Q7 models produced between 2010 and 2017. Of these, 50,713 are located in Germany. It is reported that the exhaust gas recirculation levels in these cars do not meet the required standards.

In addition to the recall, Audi is working to implement a more rigorous quality assurance process to ensure that these emissions-related issues do not occur in future models. This move comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve environmental standards and maintain compliance with stricter regulations in key markets worldwide.