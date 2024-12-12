Adidas offices in Germany searched

By Alimat Aliyeva

German law enforcement officers have raided the offices of Adidas, the manufacturer of sportswear and accessories, in several cities, Azernews reports.

The German police are investigating a potential violation of customs and tax regulations concerning goods imported into Germany since 2019.

An Adidas representative stated that the company has been in contact with all relevant authorities regarding this investigation for several years. "The company does not anticipate any significant financial consequences," Adidas said in a statement.

This investigation could be a significant test for Adidas, especially given the global scrutiny of large corporations and their compliance with international trade and tax laws. If any violations are confirmed, it could potentially affect the company's reputation and lead to increased regulatory scrutiny on other major players in the industry. Moreover, Adidas' response in maintaining transparency and collaboration with authorities could shape how future investigations into corporate practices are handled.