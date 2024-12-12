Ombudsman's conference highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in human rights and state reforms

A conference on the theme "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and human rights-based reforms in the Republic of Azerbaijan" was jointly organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Azernews reports.

The event brought together Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanov, employees of the Ministry, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, deputies of the Milli Majlis Aydin Huseynov and Aydin Mirzazade, Head of the Western Azerbaijan History Department of the Institute of History of Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Jabi Bahramov, Honored Journalist Mubariz Asgarov, and members of the Public Council under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As part of the event, participants paid tribute to the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev by visiting his monument and laying flowers. They also visited the Heydar Aliyev Center before the conference officially commenced with the playing of the National Anthem and a minute of silence in honour of the National Leader.

In his welcoming speech, Deputy Minister Tapdig Amiraslanov highlighted the extraordinary life and contributions of Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing his pivotal role in laying the foundation for Azerbaijan's legal and democratic statehood. He underscored the National Leader’s commitment to human rights and freedoms, noting that the reforms he initiated had a transformative impact on the nation's societal and state development.

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, in her speech, elaborated on Heydar Aliyev’s strategic approach to emergency management and his role in creating institutional frameworks for state bodies. She highlighted the National Leader's efforts to advance Azerbaijan’s socio-political, socio-economic, and legal sectors, which established a foundation for the integration of the country into the international legal system and the development of mechanisms to protect citizens' rights and freedoms.

“The Ombudsman institution, established under the initiative of Heydar Aliyev, serves the supreme goal of the state—the protection of human rights. His policy in this area is successfully continued today under President Ilham Aliyev, adapting to the challenges of the modern era,” said Sabina Aliyeva.

Other speakers, including deputies of the Milli Majlis Aydin Mirzazade and Aydin Huseynov, Head of the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Baba Salayev, and Doctor of Philosophy in History Jabi Bahramov, reflected on Heydar Aliyev’s unparalleled contributions to the establishment and development of an independent Azerbaijani state. They discussed the historical importance of his reforms in democratic and legal state-building.

The conference concluded with the screening of the documentary film "Death Sentence."