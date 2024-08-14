United States may supply Taiwan with first HIMARS MLRS at end of the year

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US government may supply Taiwan with the first launchers of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as early as the end of 2024, Azernews reports

In total, Taiwan has signed two agreements with the United States to purchase a total of 29 launchers. Deliveries of the first batch of 11 complexes will begin at the end of this year and will be completed in 2025. The remaining 18 launchers will be transferred by the end of 2026.

The second batch is worth 32.5 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about 1 billion dollars) It will also include 864 conventional missiles and 84 MGM-140 ATACMS solid-fuel tactical ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 km.