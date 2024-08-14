Kyrgyzstan's GDP grew by 8.7% in 7 months

By Alimat Aliyeva

In January-July of this year, the positive growth trend of the main economic indicators continued, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Zainidin Zhumaliev said, Azernews reports.

The gross domestic product (GDP) in January-July 2024, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to more than 677 billion soms and increased by 8.7 percent compared to January-July 2023.

In addition, there is growth in other key sectors of the economy. Industrial production increased by 6.4 percent, due to an increase in mining volumes and production achievements in the manufacturing industry. Agriculture also showed positive dynamics, increasing by 5.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Trade and services showed growth of 7.3 percent, indicating a recovery in consumer demand and increased business activity. Investments in fixed assets increased by 9.2 percent, which indicates an increase in business confidence in the country's economic prospects.

Thus, the current data reflect stable economic growth and positive trends in key sectors of the economy, which creates the basis for further development and sustainable economic progress.