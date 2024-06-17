Thousands of humanoid robots appear in Tesla factories

By Alimat Aliyeva

Several thousand humanoid Optimus robots will work at Tesla's electric car manufacturing plants, Azernews reports.

"According to my forecasts, next year more than a thousand, maybe several thousand Optimus robots will work at Tesla," he said.

Musk believes that the level of autonomy of humanoid robots will soon be significantly increased - it will be enough to give them a task verbally or show some action and ask them to do the same. Musk did not rule out that Optimus robots of the next generation will be able to acquire new skills by watching videos, "just like people do."

Musk announced the idea of creating a robot in August 2021. According to the project presented at that time, Optimus will be as tall as a person, will be able to lift a weight of about 20 kg and help a person with everyday tasks.

In October 2022, the head of Tesla presented a prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus. Then the robot came on stage and waved to those present in the hall, Musk also showed a video of Optimus watering flowers.