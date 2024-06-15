Armenian “democracy” under police baton: Western Institutions’ three monkeys game

By Elnur Enveroglu

Armenia, which clings tightly to "democracy", tops the headlines with increasingly violent street protests. The number of people injured in clashes between police and citizens is getting violent every day, and the process shows that the protests will not stop until the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

However, some strange points also attract attention here. For example, the calmness of the Armenian Prime Minister, distracting the public's attention with everyday posts on social networks, etc., seem to show some kind of confidence in the Armenian government. Nikol Pashinyan does not see ongoing protests under the leadership of cleric Bagrat Srbazan (Galstanyan) as a problem for him. He is actually taking steps like his all-rounder friend Emmanuel Macron, who recently lost to the centre-right in the recent European Parliament elections. Macron also had a similar attitude to the protests in France. Even in New Caledonia, he won the hatred of the masses, especially the Kanak people, and got himself crushed in the political arena following his decision to dissolve the parliament. Pashinyan, on the other hand, ignores what is happening in his small world, that is, in Yerevan, and continues his political course as if nothing had happened.

But the interesting thing is, how do Western institutions view this?

A few days ago, the Freedom House organisation operating in America gave ridiculous opinions about the preparations for the COP29 event to be held in Azerbaijan, which clarified many issues related to the purpose of its activity. This institution, which could not hide its pro-Armenianism, forgot its mission for a moment and intervened in matters that were completely unrelated to it. The fact that Freedom House presented forecasts on economic issues instead of commenting on the situation of protesters who were injured and crushed under police batons every day in Yerevan, clearly showed how double standards the institute operates. They are acting the way that is told in the Japanese proverb: "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

However, the information states that stunt grenades were used by the government to prevent the attack of the protesters on the Parliament building.

The stand-off with the protesters descended into a chaotic confrontation. According to the Ministry of Health, at least 101 individuals sought medical assistance following the clashes. Of these, 66 have since been discharged, while 32 remain hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The violence also resulted in injuries to 17 police officers.

At least 98 people were detained during the protests. The Armenian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into “engaging in violent acts against law enforcement.” Suspects in this case have not yet been named and the protests is continuing.

Different views on the situation in Yerevan

The fact that Armenia is dealing with a difficult dilemma in the face of Azerbaijan's demands today causes it to act on different scenarios. Some experts comment that the current protests in Yerevan are in favour of Pashinyan, as they suppose he makes a shield out of it for himself. With this, he gains time, both in front of the demands of Azerbaijan and until the bosses in the West extend their helping hands to him. For example, it is not a random decision that France wants to deploy its military contingent in Armenia, in particular its toughest situation. Pashinyan will probably stop the protests in Yerevan in the blink of an eye by presenting the French scenario. That is, the entry of the French military contingent into the country also means creating militarization within the country.

The Pashinyan administration also knows that Baku is cautious against any options of Yerevan. A demand is a demand; Armenia has only one choice, which is to fulfil the demands:

- Change in the Constitution of Armenia - (i.e. approval of recognition of Garabagh as a territory of Azerbaijan, not as a “constituent part of Armenia”, in the first paragraph of the Constitution of Armenia)

- Returning the rest of the villages and opening the Zangazur corridor

- Also, consideration of the issue of the return of the Western Azerbaijanis to their former ancestral homes by the Armenian Parliament

All these and other issues stand as an obligation to Armenia, and until the peace agreement is signed, Yerevan should take steps in this regard within the conditions set by Baku.