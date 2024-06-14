Iran conducts flight tests of its transport aircraft

Flight tests of the Simurg transport aircraft assembled by the Iranian aircraft manufacturing company have been carried out, Azernews reports.

"Flight tests of the aircraft are carried out with the help of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization. After the tests, Simurg will be included in the country's fleet," the minister said.

Saying that the assembly of the second aircraft of this model is underway, Mohammad Ashtiani recalled that the order to prepare the airliner was given by the late President Ibrahim Raisi. He also stressed that some parts of the aircraft were produced in Iran, and other parts were obtained through cooperation with a number of foreign countries.

According to the IRNA news agency, the Simurg, equipped with a turboprop engine and capable of flying at a speed of 530 kilometers per hour, is designed to carry up to six tons of cargo.