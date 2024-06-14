Charter flights from Bahrain to Rize-Artvin Airport start

Charter flights from Bahrain to Rize have commenced for the summer season, marking the beginning of tourist arrivals at Rize-Artvin Airport.

The inaugural charter flight from Bahrain arrived at Rize-Artvin Airport, ushering in the start of direct flights between the two destinations.

In an official statement issued by the Governorship, it was announced that charter flights from Bahrain to Rize, a prominent tourism hub in the Black Sea region, have commenced for the summer season.

The statement highlighted the arrival of the first tourist group to the city, attributing the successful launch of these flights to the efforts of the Governorship and Governor ?hsan Selim Baydash. It was further mentioned that charter flights, scheduled twice a week from Middle Eastern countries, have begun operations.

The Turkish Airlines (THY) flight originating from Bahrain touched down at Rize-Artvin Airport at 06:57, carrying 151 passengers and 4 crew members, as outlined in the statement.