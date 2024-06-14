Japan and North Korea held a secret meeting in May

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan and North Korea held a secret meeting in Mongolia in mid-May, Azernews reports.

It is reported that there was one politician in the Japanese delegation at the meeting near Ulaanbaatar, and there were three people from the North Koreans, one of whom is connected with the main intelligence bureau of the DPRK.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on the news, citing the "nature of the issue."

According to the newspaper, the meeting can be considered as an attempt by the DPRK to find a "breakthrough in diplomatic and economic terms."

The newspaper also reported that Japan and North Korea were scheduled to meet last week in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, but "it is unclear whether contact took place as planned."