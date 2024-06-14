Atasever discusses his historic space journey

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kac?r and Turkiye's second astronaut, Tuva Cihangir Atasever, held a press conference in Ankara.

Atasever conveyed his excitement during the process.

"We conducted 7 different experiments, reaching an altitude of 90 kilometers in just 1 minute. It felt like flying without wings."

Minister Mehmet Fatih Kac?r remarks that Atasever conducted 7 different experiments using experimental sets attached to his body, expanding the scope of research, advanced Turkiye's scientific research and development capacity in space exploration.

Tuva Cihangir Atasever said that his childhood dreams didn't include becoming an astronaut.

"My passion for space developed later in life. Starting as an engineer responsible for avionics systems at the Space Systems Directorate in 2017, I gradually engaged in various space-related projects. Following the establishment of Turkiye's space agency and the announcement of the national space program in February 2021, I underwent rigorous selection and training processes, eventually being chosen as one of Turkiye's two astronauts. My and colleague, Alper Abi, relocated to Houston and received extensive training at NASA, SpaceX, and other facilities.

Describing his excitement during the journey as akin to a child at an amusement park, he highlighted the performance of 7 different experiments.

"Their departure for the USA on May 28, preparation of experiments at Action Space, and simulation of the flight the day before launch. The actual flight, reaching an altitude of 90 kilometers in just 1 minute, and the surreal experience of floating without wings."

Reflecting on the flight, he quoted Mevlana, saying, "The world is renewed with every breath," likening his experience to being reborn on June 8th."