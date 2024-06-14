Turkiye's flying headquarters: Cutting-edge technology exclusive to 5 nations

Otag, the fire management aircraft named after President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and called Turkiye's flying headquarters, instantly makes all the data it obtains available to those concerned, thanks to its equipment.

First, let's find out more about Orag, especially the features of the fire management aircraft.

Fire management aircraft Otag started to be used in Turkiye, the 5th country after 4 countries that are very advanced in forestry in the world. Otag can be reconnected with satellite equipment even in steep terrain where communication is lost during a fire.

Bekir Karacabey, General Manager of Forestry, stated that the fire management plane Otag instantly makes all the data it obtains available to those concerned, thanks to its equipment. Karacabey opened the doors of Turkiye's first and only fire management aircraft, "Otag", to members of the press and gave information about the aircraft within the organization.

Stating that they designed a management plane to manage the processes in addition to the forest fire intervention tools, Karacabey said that they called it "flying headquarters" and that President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an named the plane "Otag".

Stating that the aircraft started operating last year, Karacabey said, "The fire management aircraft Otag started to be used in Turkiye, the 5th after the 4 countries that are very advanced in forestry in the world. We can happily say that this aircraft is the one equipped with the latest technology among its peers." said.

Stating that Otag is a flying fire management center, Karacabey stated that there is no difference in terms of technology between the Fire Management Center in the General Directorate and Otag. Karacabey pointed out that the opportunities offered by the aircraft helped the fire commander make quick and effective decisions and said:

"Thanks to its 2 different cameras and satellite communication equipment, Otag instantly makes all the data it obtains from the field during the fire available to those concerned. With the TK-9 camera on the aircraft, it can produce images in 7 different bandwidths depending on the purpose of the operation. TK-9 produces analyzable data with high resolution." "It can detect hot spots in the shooting area. It can also be reconnected with satellite equipment in steep terrain where communication is interrupted during a fire."

"It provides great convenience in planning forests"

Pointing out that Otag's capabilities are not limited to forest fire fighting, Karacabey said:

"In addition to fire data, Otag is equipped to instantly transmit all forestry activities in a certain region to the authorities as high-resolution images. For example, the detection of trees that are diseased or exposed to insect pests, the structure of the forest, the structure of the trees, their type, volume, the moisture status of the soil with an accuracy of 18 centimeters. "At the same time, we can determine how many trees of each species there are from the plane, even in mixed forests with different tree species. This provides us with great convenience in planning the forests."

Stating that Otag can stay in the air for 8 hours while operating at full capacity, Karacabey stated that the data obtained by the aircraft can also be monitored instantly from the Fire Management Center and Air Management Center.

The most powerful fleet in the history of the Republic

Emphasizing that the General Directorate of Forestry has the most powerful equipment in the history of the Republic in terms of air and land vehicles in fighting fires, Karacabey said, "For now, we will fight forest fires from the air with 105 helicopters, 26 planes and 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As a land force, we will have 1649 sprinklers." "We are ready for duty with 2,453 first response vehicles, 821 work machines and 25 thousand personnel." he said.

Karacabey, who informed that 4 planes and 2 helicopters used in fire extinguishing last year were included in the inventory of OGM, stated that they added 4 additional fire extinguishing planes to the inventory list of the institution this year.

Karacabey stated that the UAVs they have been using since 2019 were also included in their inventory this year and made the following assessment:

"We first started with 1 UAV, and increased it to 4. Then, when we saw the benefits of these vehicles in forest fire control and surveillance activities, we increased it to 14. Currently, the station installations of these UAVs in the field have been completed, 4 of them are active. Within a week, the others will be added. He will be on duty.”