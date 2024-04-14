US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit China April 14-16

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to China April 14-16, the State Department said on Saturday, Azernews reports.

White House National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs Sarah Beran will accompany Kritenbrink, the department said in a statement.

They will meet with Chinese officials "as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and to responsibly manage competition," the statement said.