TODAY.AZ / World news

Israeli FM says Iran should be sanctioned for ‘pirate operation’

13 April 2024 [20:10] - TODAY.AZ

Tehran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Azernews reports.

“The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz says. “I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/247110.html

Print version

Views: 206

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also