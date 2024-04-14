Israeli FM says Iran should be sanctioned for ‘pirate operation’

Tehran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Azernews reports.

“The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz says. “I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”