Tokayev cancels Astana International Forum due to devastating floods

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has canceled the Astana International Forum, which was to be held in June 2024, due to unprecedented floods in the country, Azernews reports.

“Due to the unprecedented flooding in Kazakhstan and the need to save financial resources to eliminate the consequences of large-scale destruction and provide assistance to the citizens of the country, I have decided to cancel the Astana International Forum,” Tokayev wrote on X.

He said that the forum would resume in 2025.

The Astana International Forum was to be chaired by the President of Kazakhstan in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 13-14.