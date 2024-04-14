III International Experience-Based Learning Conference kicks off in Baku

On April 12, the opening ceremony of the III International Experience-Based Learning Conference was held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzade, who spoke at the event, in his presentation, in accordance with the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026", discussed the tasks and goals facing education, as well as the Ministry of Science and Education in recent times.

The deputy minister talked about the work being done. He noted that improving the position of our country in international evaluations and achieving the representation of our 3 universities in the top 800 are among the main educational goals.

In his speech, the director general of the European Azerbaijan School, Francesco Bancini, said that the purpose of the conference is to learn the most modern approaches from educational leaders, discuss the field of education, and explore new ideas and strategies. The Director General also emphasized that representatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Turkey and other countries participated in the conference and pointed out that knowledge and experience will be exchanged at the international and local level within the framework of the event.

It should be noted that more than 60 seminars will be organized in 3 days at the conference held with the participation of educational specialists, as well as directors and teachers.




