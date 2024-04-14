TODAY.AZ / World news

France urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran, Israel and Lebanon

12 April 2024 [18:44] - TODAY.AZ

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs called on its compatriots to refrain from visiting Iran, Israel and Lebanon due to the threat of escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

According to Azernews, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has posted information about this on the "X" social network.

