Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth $260 million to Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

This topic was discussed during the meeting of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov.

The parties also discussed joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. Bektenov and Japarov paid attention to specific projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

It was noted that there is broad potential for expanding cooperation in the food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical, and other industries. This is also facilitated by the planned plans to create an industrial trade and logistics complex on the common border. The parties noted that the launch of this project will have a multiplier effect and give additional impetus to trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Along with this, the parties noted the dynamic work to increase the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border as well as the attractiveness of transit for cargo carriers. In accordance with the concept for the development of the transport and logistics potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2030, the construction and reconstruction of checkpoints Karasu, Besagash, Aukhatty, Sartobe, Aisha Bibi, Sypatai Batyr, and Kegen are envisaged.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan amounted to $1.317 billion in 2023. The trade increased by 11.6 percent compared to $1.181 billion in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Kazakhstan during last year reached $455.702 million, increasing by 10.9 percent compared to $410.888 million in 2022.

Moreover, Kyrgyzstan's imports from Kazakhstan in 2023 totaled $862.182 million, which is an 11.9 percent increase compared to the 2022 figures ($770.215 million).